Increasing clouds and stout southerly winds will keep temperatures well above average Monday. An approaching cold front will bring widespread rain showers Monday night through early Tuesday before winds turn out of the north, bringing tanking temperatures. High pressure brings sunshine back Wednesday, but it’ll be much colder. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 66/Low 39, increasing clouds
- Tuesday: High 55/Low 38, morning showers likely
- Wednesday: High 45/Low 30, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 40/Low 30, partly sunny
- Friday: High 42/Low 20, mostly sunny
