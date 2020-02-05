Scattered shower and storm chances early will increase as Wednesday wears on. This pattern will continue into Thursday as a cold front progresses east over the area. Crashing temperatures behind the front could lead to a scattered wintry mix late Thursday night into early Friday. Obviously, it’ll be something to keep an eye on. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 50/Low 42, showers and storms likely
- Thursday: High 48/Low 43, scattered showers
- Friday: High 42/Low 31, isolated wintry mix
- Saturday: High 42/Low 32, scattered wintry mix
- Sunday:High 48/Low 28, partly sunny
