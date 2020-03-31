Widespread light to moderate rain showers will be present across the area Tuesday. The wet stuff should subside by Tuesday evening, allowing gradual clearing skies overnight. Sunshine is back in the mix Wednesday, with more cloud cover expected for the last half of the workweek. Our next rain chances should hold off until the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 51/Low 47, showers likely
- Wednesday: High 57/Low 38, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 64/Low 40, partly sunny
- Friday: High 70/Low 45, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 69/Low 47, scattered showers/storms
