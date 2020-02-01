Mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by lingering sprinkles early Saturday, before decreasing clouds take over during the afternoon and evening. This will lead to absolutely immaculate conditions Sunday, complete with sunshine dominating the sky, along with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds return Monday before widespread rain and storm chances take over Tuesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 49˚/Low 35˚ Decreasing Clouds
- Sunday: High 62˚/Low 36˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 65˚/Low 42˚ Increasing Clouds
- Tuesday: High 64˚/Low 51˚ Showers & Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 57˚/Low 52˚ Scattered Showers & Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.