Mostly cloudy skies will be joined by isolated rain chances Saturday. This evening through Sunday, shower and storm chances will ramp up as a cold front plows east over the area. Total rainfall amounts should range between 1-2 inches for most. Behind the front, swift northwest winds will escort in a much colder airmass, just in time to bring in the New Year! For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 68˚/Low 45˚ PM Showers Likely
- Sunday: High 67˚/Low 59˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Monday: High 45˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 46˚/Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 48˚/Low 31˚ Scattered Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.