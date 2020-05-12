Expect more clouds than sunshine Tuesday, with isolated, light showers not out of the question. An uptick in rain coverage will arrive Tuesday night and last through Wednesday as a warm front approaches from the south. That warm front surges north of the area Thursday, brining a major warmup to our vicinity before an associated cold front brings scattered showers and storms into the mix Friday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 61/Low 43, isolated showers
- Wednesday: High 67/Low 48, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 82/Low 54, isolated storms
- Friday: High 84/Low 64, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 85/Low 62, scattered showers/storms
