Partly to mostly sunny skies will join swift, southerly winds Thursday. This will result in a major warmup across the area, with highs scampering to the low 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances will be possible Friday through the weekend, as a slow-moving cold front sags southeast through the area. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 82/Low 52, partly sunny
- Friday: High 81/Low 64, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 84/Low 62, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 82/Low 64, scattered storms
- Monday: High 72/Low 58, partly sunny
