Mostly sunny skies will continue to dominate the weather pattern Monday through the early part of the workweek. Pop-up storm chances arrive late Tuesday, increasing in coverage Wednesday. High temperatures will tumble a few degrees through the last half of the week as well, thanks to continued rain chances. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday Low 63˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 64˚ / High 88˚ Isolated PM Storms
Wednesday Low 65˚ / High 85˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday Low 68˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms
Friday Low 65˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Storms