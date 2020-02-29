Partly to mostly sunny skies will be present across the entire region Saturday. Increasing clouds will takeover Sunday, while southerly winds jolt afternoon highs to the 60s. Enjoy it while you can, before a series of disturbances brings widespread heavy rain and flooding concerns early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 51˚/Low 25˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 62˚/Low 35˚ Increasing Clouds
- Monday: High 63˚/Low 52˚ Showers Likely
- Tuesday: High 61˚/Low 56˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 58˚/Low 52˚ Showers/Storms Likely
