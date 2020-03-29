Mostly sunny skies will be the headlines as we finish out the weekend. It’ll be cooler and less humid with highs in the mid-60s. Monday will be similar, before widespread shower and storm chances return Tuesday. We should settle down for much of the remaining workweek after that. For a forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 67˚/Low 55˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 66˚/Low 46˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 53˚/Low 48˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 59˚/Low 38˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 60˚/Low 40˚ Partly Sunny
