Partly to mostly sunny skies will join highs in the low 50s on Sunday. Much of the same can be expected as we get into the new workweek, with the exception of warmer temperatures near 60. Rain chances come back into the picture Tuesday, which will linger through the Thanksgiving holiday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 52˚/Low 29˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 33˚ Partly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 63˚/Low 39˚ Scattered Showers
- Wednesday: High 55˚/Low 41˚ Scattered Showers
- Thanksgiving: High 50˚/Low 36˚ Isolated Showers
