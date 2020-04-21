Sunny skies will be present Tuesday, along with stout, northwest winds gusting between 15 and 30 mph. Clouds will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker, which will bring widespread shower and storm chances to the area Wednesday night into Thursday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 63/Low 54, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 68/Low 40, afternoon showers likely
- Thursday: High 67/Low 52, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 71/Low 47, partly sunny
- Saturday: High 68/Low 54, scattered showers
