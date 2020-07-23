A cold front remains draped along the Ohio River on Thursday, which will interact with a warm, muggy air mass to keep scattered storm chances in the forecast. Much of the same is set for Friday, before hotter, drier conditions arrive for the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
Thursday: High 87/Low 72, scattered storms
Friday: High 90/Low 72, scattered storms
Saturday: High 92/Low 73, isolated afternoon storms
Sunday: High 91/Low 72, isolated afternoon storms
Monday: High 93/Low 74, isolated afternoon storms
