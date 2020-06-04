A warm, muggy air mass will lay the foundation for scattered shower and storm chances Thursday, some of which could become strong in the afternoon. We’ll keep storm chances around as we end the workweek and enter the weekend. The good news is we should dry out Sunday, although it’ll stay hot and humid. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 87/Low 69, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 69, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 68, scattered afternoon storms
- Sunday: High 90/Low 67, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 91/Low 69, partly sunny
