Partly to mostly sunny skies will join near-average temperatures as we bring in the first day of the New Year. Clouds will become more numerous late Wednesday afternoon into tonight, before widespread rain showers follow Thursday. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through the end of the work week, with the possibility of a wintry mix not out of the question early Saturday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Wednesday: 53˚/ 29˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 51˚/ Low 38˚ Showers Likely
Friday: 60˚/ Low 47˚ Scattered Showers
Saturday: 41˚/ Low 34˚ Scattered AM Wintry Mix
Sunday: 50˚/ Low 27˚ Partly Sunny
