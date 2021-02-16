Increasing clouds will lead into a scattered wintry mix Wednesday. We’ll see chances for that wintry mix increase into Thursday, with further impacts to travel expected as a result. Another blast of colder air settles in Friday before we try to finally break the freezing mark on the first day of the weekend. For more forecast information, list wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 30/Low 7, Scattered PM Wintry Mix
- Thursday: High 32/Low 25, Wintry Mix Likely
- Friday: High 25/Low 11, Partly Cloudy
- Saturday: High 34/Low 8, Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 45/Low 23, Partly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.