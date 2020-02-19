Partly sunny skies are on the docket Wednesday. It’ll remain cool, with northwesterly winds keeping afternoon highs down in the mid-40s. Clouds increase into early Thursday before high pressure brings sunshine back to finish the workweek and enter the start of the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 47/Low 30, partly sunny
- Thursday: High 40/Low 29, mostly cloudy
- Friday: High 42/Low 20, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 51/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 48/Low 35, scattered showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.