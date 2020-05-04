Partly to mostly sunny skies will join comfortable temperatures Monday. Enjoy it before widespread showers and storms arrive Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll catch a quick break in the action Tuesday night through early Wednesday before rain chances return to the forecast. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 75/Low 54, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 70/Low 55, showers/storms likely
- Wednesday: High 65/Low 47, scattered PM showers
- Thursday: High 65/Low 42, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 62/Low 45, scattered showers
