High pressure nosing in from the west will provide decreasing clouds across the area Wednesday. It’ll be very nice outdoors, with highs in the mid-60s. Southerly winds will result in a major warmup Thursday before rain chances return to the forecast Friday into the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 65/Low 48, decreasing clouds
- Thursday: High 78/Low 45, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 81/Low 62, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 75/Low 66, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 62/Low 50, mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.