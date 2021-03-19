Decreasing clouds will accompany a stout, northerly wind Friday. This will result in colder conditions, with highs ranging between the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunshine fuels a warming trend through the upcoming weekend, with rain chances slated early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 40˚ / High 51˚ Decreasing Clouds
Saturday: Low 34˚ / High 62˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 36˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 37˚ / High 68˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 45˚ / High 67˚ Scattered Showers
