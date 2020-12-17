Partly to mostly cloudy skies will join cold northwest winds Thursday, limiting afternoon readings to the mid 30s. Sprinkle in a few flurries and wind chills in the 20s, and today will have quite the winter feel. Sunshine should return Friday, along with warmer temperatures, before our next rain chances arrive as we start the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: High 35°/ Low 26° Mostly Cloudy
Friday: High 44˚/ Low 25˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 47˚/ Low 32˚ Scattered PM Showers
Sunday: High 48˚/ Low 34˚ Decreasing Clouds
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.