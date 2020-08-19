Winds turning out of the northwest will bring in much more comfortable air Wednesday. Thursday into Friday will be similar, but we’ll also have to include pop-up shower and storm chances as moisture becomes more prominent. Similar conditions will follow into the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 81/Low 62, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 84/Low 62, isolated afternoon storms
- Friday: High 86/Low 66, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 84/Low 65, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 87/Low 67, isolated afternoon storms
