Oppressive heat and humidity make a return to the forecast Friday, unfortunately. Southerly winds will escort highs all the way to the mid-90s. An approaching front will hang up just north of the area through the upcoming weekend, providing a trigger for potential pop-up storm development. For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 96˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 70˚ / High 92˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday: Low 69˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 72˚ / High 89˚ Storms Likely
Tuesday: Low64˚ / High 78˚ Scattered AM Showers