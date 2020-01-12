Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by cooler temperatures Sunday. A warming trend will follow through the early part of the week, with likely rain and storm chances coming back into the fold Tuesday into Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 50˚/Low 38˚ Partly Cloudy
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 44˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 67˚/Low 46˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 64˚/Low 42˚ Scattered Showers
- Thursday: High 46˚/Low 34˚ Scattered Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.