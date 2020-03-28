Partly cloudy skies will join an isolated shower chance Saturday, before a passing cold front brings likely rain and storms to the area this evening into tonight. Given the setup, a few storms could become severe. High pressure is expected to bring sunshine back, along with cooler temperatures, Sunday into Monday, with another round of the wet stuff set to impact the area Tuesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 80˚/Low 66˚ PM Showers/Storms Likely
- Sunday: High 68˚/Low 54˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 66˚/Low 46˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 58˚/Low 48˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 59˚/Low 40˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.