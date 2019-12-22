Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the weather story Sunday. Although most should remain dry, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Skies open up to sunshine as we get into Monday, with highs soaring to around 60. Similar conditions are anticipated through Christmas Day. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 54˚/Low 37˚ Isolated PM Showers
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 64˚/Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
- Christmas: High 62˚/Low 37˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 58˚/Low 47˚ Mostly Cloudy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.