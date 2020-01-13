Patchy fog early Monday gives way to partly sunny skies and above-average temperatures. Monday night, scattered shower and storm chances will be introduced into the forecast, and this will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Southerly winds coming along with this weathermaker will skyrocket temperatures between the mid- and upper 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 56/Low 35, partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 46, scattered showers/storms
- Wednesday: High 67/Low 42, scattered showers/storms
- Thursday: High 52/Low 40, mostly cloudy
- Friday: High 61/Low 40, showers/storms likely
