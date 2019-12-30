A mix of sun and clouds will paint the sky on this penultimate day of 2019. Brisk, westerly winds will register at 30 to 35 mph, holding afternoon highs between the mid- and upper 40s. High pressure will provide more sunshine Tuesday, but it’ll be even colder. We should warm back up for the first day of the new year. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 49/Low 37, partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 42/Low 33, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 48/Low 31, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 53/Low 38, showers likely
- Friday: High 58/Low 47, scattered showers
