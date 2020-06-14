Partly sunny skies will join cooler weather in the low 80s Sunday. Although sparse in nature, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Monday, we’ll be under sunny skies, along with comfortable temperature readings hanging around. Enjoy it, because a return of oppressive heat and humidity is on the docket for the last half of the week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday: 80˚/ 60˚ Isolated Showers

Monday: 82˚/ 55˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 83˚/ 58˚ Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: 85˚/ 60˚ Mostly Sunny

Thursday: 89˚/ 63˚Mostly Sunny

