Partly sunny skies will join cooler weather in the low 80s Sunday. Although sparse in nature, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Monday, we’ll be under sunny skies, along with comfortable temperature readings hanging around. Enjoy it, because a return of oppressive heat and humidity is on the docket for the last half of the week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 80˚/ 60˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: 82˚/ 55˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 83˚/ 58˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: 85˚/ 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 89˚/ 63˚Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.