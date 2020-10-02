Partly sunny skies will join colder weather across the region Friday. Northerly winds will hold afternoon highs to about 60˚ as a result. We’ll warm up a few degrees Saturday, before scattered rain chances arrive Sunday afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 62°/ Low 41° Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 66˚/ Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 65˚/ Low 46˚ Scattered PM Showers
Monday: High 67˚/ Low 48˚Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 74˚/ Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny
