High pressure will provide partly sunny skies Monday as we start the new work week. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal for this time of year, hitting their mark in the mid-60s. A warming trend follows into Wednesday, with readings hitting around 80. For a more complete forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Monday: High 66˚/ Low 41˚Partly Sunny

Tuesday: High 74˚/ Low 43˚Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: High 81˚/ Low 50˚Mostly Sunny

Thursday: High 75˚/ Low 52˚ Mostly Sunny

Friday: High 75˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

