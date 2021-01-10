Partly sunny skies will help create tranquil, cool conditions Sunday to finish out the weekend. Clouds will increase early Monday, with light rain chances transitioning to light scattered, light snow showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. With temperaturs tanking below freezing, minor accumulations could result in hazardous travel. For a full forecast breakdown, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 24˚/ High 40˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: Low 26˚ / High 40˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Tuesday: Low 24˚ / High 42˚ Isolated AM Snow Showers
Wednesday: Low 24˚ / High 46˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 32˚ / High 52˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.