Partly sunny skies will join isolated storm chances Sunday as we finish out the weekend. An area of Canadian high pressure will arrive early this week, bringing a cooler, less humid air mass along with it. These conditions will continue through at least midweek. For a full forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Sunday: 86˚/ 70˚ Isolated PM Storms

Monday: 84°/ 65° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 82˚/ 60˚ Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: 81˚/ 59˚ Partly Sunny

Thursday: 84˚/ 61˚ Isolated Storms

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

