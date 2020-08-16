Partly sunny skies will join isolated storm chances Sunday as we finish out the weekend. An area of Canadian high pressure will arrive early this week, bringing a cooler, less humid air mass along with it. These conditions will continue through at least midweek. For a full forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: 86˚/ 70˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: 84°/ 65° Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 82˚/ 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: 81˚/ 59˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: 84˚/ 61˚ Isolated Storms
