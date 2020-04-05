Partly sunny skies will be the weather headlines Sunday as we roll into the first full week of April. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas should stay dry. More likely rain chances arrive Tuesday, with thunderstorms being thrown into the mix come Wednesday. For a more in-depth forecast, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 71˚/Low 53˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 73˚/Low 53˚ Isolated Showers
- Tuesday: High 75˚/Low 58˚ Showers Likely
- Wednesday: High 79°/Low 63° Scattered Storms
- Thursday: High 63°/Low 55° Scattered Showers
