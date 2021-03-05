Partly to mostly sunny skies continue their dominance across the region Friday. With winds turning out of the north, it’ll be cooler, with highs claiming their territory around 50. Sun will continue to own the skies throughout the weekend into early next week, with warming temperatures gradually taking over. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 31˚ / High 50˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: Low 25˚ / High 52˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 30˚ / High 57˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 33˚ / High 62˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 33˚ / High 64˚ Mostly Sunny{/div}
Commented