A rinse and repeat forecast is in store for south central Kentucky, with the exception of warmer temperatures. Partly to mostly sunny skies will remain in control both Thursday and Friday, before increasing clouds arrive Saturday. A stray shower will be in the forecast Saturday night, before more prominent chances for rain appear early next week. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Thursday: 66˚/ 39˚ Partly Sunny

Friday: Low 70˚/ 45˚ Partly Sunny

Saturday: 72˚/ 47˚ Increasing Clouds

Sunday: Low 71˚/ 53˚ Isolated Showers/Storms

Monday: Low 74˚/ 54˚ Showers/Storms

Meteorologist, founder http://wxornotbg.com

