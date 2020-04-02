A rinse and repeat forecast is in store for south central Kentucky, with the exception of warmer temperatures. Partly to mostly sunny skies will remain in control both Thursday and Friday, before increasing clouds arrive Saturday. A stray shower will be in the forecast Saturday night, before more prominent chances for rain appear early next week. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: 66˚/ 39˚ Partly Sunny
Friday: Low 70˚/ 45˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: 72˚/ 47˚ Increasing Clouds
Sunday: Low 71˚/ 53˚ Isolated Showers/Storms
Monday: Low 74˚/ 54˚ Showers/Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.