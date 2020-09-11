Partly to mostly sunny skies will remain in place as we work through our Friday. It’ll remain warm, with winds turning out of the north. A cold front will bring scattered storm activity Saturday afternoon, and keep rain chances in the forecast until it passes through Sunday. Cooler, drier weather will follow. For more forecast information, see http://wxronotBG.com.
Friday: High 85˚/ Low 66˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: High 85°/ Low 66° Scattered Storms
Sunday: High 84˚/ Low 70˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: High 81˚/ Low 64˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 80˚/ Low 62˚ Partly Sunny
