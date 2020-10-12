A passing cold front brings a surge in temps Monday, along with pop-up shower chances. Cooler, drier air will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, before another disturbance arrives as we enter the second half of the week. A sharp drop in temperatures follows into the start of the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 81˚/ Low 63˚ Isolated Showers
Tuesday: High 73˚/ Low 50˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 78˚/ Low 48˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 73˚/ Low 49˚ Scattered PM Showers
Friday: High 57°/ Low 41° Mostly Sunny
