Patchy fog will burn off to rays of sunshine Friday. It’ll be warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Even warmer conditions will arrive through the upcoming weekend, with hit and miss storm chances returning Sunday. This will be followed by an active pattern early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 60˚ / High 82˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: Low 63˚ / High 86˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 64˚ / High 89˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: Low 68˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 65˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Storms