Patchy dense fog Sunday morning will make way to scattered storm chances as we finish out the weekend. A cold front will approach and plow east through the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing widespread storm chances. A nice cool down is set to follow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 66˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms
Monday Low 67˚ / High 81˚ Storms Likely
Tuesday. Low 69˚ / High 79˚ Storms Likely
Wednesday Low 58˚ / High 71˚ Scattered Showers
Thursday Low 48˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny