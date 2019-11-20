Patchy dense fog will burn off to partly sunny skies Wednesday. High temperatures should top out in the mid-50s regionwide. Clouds increase tonight, which will be followed by steadily increasing rain chances throughout Thursday. The heaviest rain is expected to hold off until Thursday night and Friday. For more forecast information, visit http://wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 54˚/Low 30˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 61˚/Low 40˚ Scattered Showers
- Friday: High 54˚/Low 49˚ Showers Likely
- Saturday: High 50˚/Low 38˚ Scattered Showers
- Sunday: High 51˚/Low 28˚ Mostly Sunny
