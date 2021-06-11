The seemingly never-ending pattern we’ve been in will continue one final day Friday. Scattered storms will accompany temperatures rising to the mid-80s. Drier, hotter conditions arrive this weekend. A weak cold front passing through will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast, as highs skyrocket to the low 90s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 73˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: Low 69˚ / High 91˚ Isolated Storms
Sunday: Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Isolated Storms
Monday: Low 65˚ / High 89˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 62˚ / High 85˚ Mostly Sunny