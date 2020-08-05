Picture-perfect weather conditions take over Wednesday thanks to cooler, drier air filtering in behind a passing cold front. We’ll be under rays of sunshine, with highs in the low 80s. A warming trend follows Thursday into Friday, with a return of the dreaded humidity slated for this weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 81/Low 58, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 84/Low 62, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 87/Low 62, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 90/Low 68, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 92/Low 71, scattered storms
