A return of summer-like conditions is in store throughout this Labor Day. Rays of sunshine will coincide with southerly winds, which will send afternoon highs skyrocketing to the low 90s. Similar conditions will follow Tuesday, with an approaching cold front bringing storm chances Wednesday. For a complete forecast analysis, visit wxornotbg.com.
Monday: Low 64/High 88, Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 65/ High 90, Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 66/ High 86, Scattered PM Storms
Thursday: Low 65/ High 81, Scattered Storms
Friday: Low 60/ High 74, Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.