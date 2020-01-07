Sunshine is back in the forecast Tuesday, but it will feel cooler thanks to strong westerly winds. High pressure will keep it sunny and quiet through Wednesday, before rain chances enter the forecast Thursday night. A complex weather maker will bring widespread rainfall Friday into the weekend, when flooding could become a concern. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 49/Low 34, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 52/Low 29, partly sunny
- Thursday: High 60/Low 36, PM showers likely
- Friday: High 67/Low 53, showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 63/Low 55, showers/storms likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.