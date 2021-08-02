Plenty of sunshine will be around Monday to set the tone for the first workweek of August. We are looking at plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the five-day forecast. Temperatures will be comfortable and tolerable in the low to mid 80s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 60˚ / High 83˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 62˚ / High 84˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday : Low 62˚ / High 85˚ Partly Cloudy
Thursday: Low 65˚ / High 87˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 67˚ / High 89˚ Partly Cloudy