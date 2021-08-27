Partly to mostly sunny skies will take us through the early part of Friday, with pop-up storm chances a possibility this afternoon. Much of the same can be expected Saturday and Sunday. More prominent chances for rain are set to follow as a cold front approaches from the northwest on Monday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 68˚ / High 91˚ Isolated PM Storms
Saturday Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Isolated PM Storms
Sunday Low 70˚ / High 88˚ Scattered PM Storms
Monday Low 71˚ / High 86˚ Storms Likely
Tuesday Low 70˚ / High 83˚ Storms Likely