Clouds have infiltrated the region and will remain throughout Tuesday. Light, northwest winds will create a colder feel than Monday. A weak system will bring chances for a scattered wintry mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday before partly sunny skies return Thursday. No accumulation is expected. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 42/Low 33, mostly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 44/Low 34, scattered wintry mix
- Thursday: High 45/Low 32, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 48/Low 32, isolated PM showers
- Saturday: High 50/Low 34, partly sunny
