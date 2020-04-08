Partly cloudy skies will join isolated showers Wednesday morning before more sunshine arrives in the afternoon. This will set the stage for the possibility of strong/severe thunderstorms Wednesday night as a vigorous cold front drives southeast over the area. Northwest winds will create much cooler temperatures Thursday into Friday. The good news is that sunshine should return. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 79/Low 65, afternoon storms likely
- Thursday: High 60/Low 48, decreasing clouds
- Friday: High 58/Low 35, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 62/Low 37, isolated showers
- Sunday: High 64/Low 48, scattered storms
