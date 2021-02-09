Scattered rain showers will be present today, before tumbling temperatures result in a potentially significant icing event tonight through Thursday. The entire area is under an Ice Storm Warning through this time. Please be prepared for treacherous travel, along with the possibility of power outages and downed trees. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Wednesday: Low 33˚ / High 40˚ Scattered PM Wintry Mix

Thursday: Low 28˚ / High 34˚ Wintry Mix Likely

Friday: Low 21˚ / High 34˚ Mostly Cloudy

Saturday: Low 17˚ / High 28˚ Isolated Snow Showers

Sunday: Low 9˚ / High 21˚ Partly Sunny

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.